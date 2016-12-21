Mariah Carey insists she's not hard t...

Mariah Carey insists she's not hard to buy gifts for... as she...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Daily Mail

All I want for Christmas is bling! Mariah Carey insists she's not hard to buy gifts for... as she prepares to head to Aspen for the holidays NBC Late Night host Seth Myers suggested it would be difficult to come up with ideas for gifts for the singing superstar who seems to have it all. 'It's not hard at all 'if you go with this sort of thing' she explained as she touched the enormous ruby and diamond necklace she was wearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 5 Clyde 2
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
News AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... Jul '16 Obsession 66
News El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13) Apr '16 Janus 2
James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16) Feb '16 James 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC