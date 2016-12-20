Man pleads guilty to flooding Aspen jail
A 32-year-old man who flooded the Pitkin County Jail this summer then fought with sheriff's deputies pleaded guilty Monday to two felonies in connection with the incident. Benjamin Garrett faces up to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug possession and criminal mischief.
