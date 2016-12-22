Long-delayed Snowmass base village will rise swiftly, new owners promise
East West Partners, the Aspen Skiing Co., and an affiliate of the investment firm KSL Capital Partners announced Thursday they had completed their purchase of the Snowmass base village project. "After over a year of hard work by all parties involved, we are thrilled to have closed on this acquisition.
