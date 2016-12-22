Long-delayed Snowmass base village wi...

Long-delayed Snowmass base village will rise swiftly, new owners promise

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Denver Post

East West Partners, the Aspen Skiing Co., and an affiliate of the investment firm KSL Capital Partners announced Thursday they had completed their purchase of the Snowmass base village project. "After over a year of hard work by all parties involved, we are thrilled to have closed on this acquisition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 5 Clyde 2
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
News AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... Jul '16 Obsession 66
News El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13) Apr '16 Janus 2
James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16) Feb '16 James 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,668

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC