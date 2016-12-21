Lessons in civility from RFK, Jr.

Is there a more repulsive example of progressive arrogance and privilege than Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.? He flies around in private jets and lectures the rest of us to shiver in the dark in order to prevent the planet from Thermageddon. He so damaged his first wife that she hanged herself He's all for bird-killing windmills except when they impinge on the views from his family's properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.