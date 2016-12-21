Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ...

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick 'stronger and healthier'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CottageCountryNow.ca

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars have been known for their on/off relationship, but managed to put their differences aside in time for the Christmas season - which they spent together with their three children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - and are now reportedly "getting along great". A source claimed: "Kourtney is doing her part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CottageCountryNow.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 25 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
News AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Obsession 66
News El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13) Apr '16 Janus 2
James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16) Feb '16 James 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,216

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC