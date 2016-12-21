KITH Pop-Up Brought Collaborative Products and Experiences to the Slopes of Aspen

Although the fall/winter months call for a challenge at times of finding out what to wear and constantly facing inclement weather, that didn't stop Ronnie Fieg from celebrating KITH's five-year anniversary by developing a special pop-up in Aspen, CO. Done with the highest sense of hospitality, Fieg welcomed some of his closest friends and family not only to encounter his latest project of KITH Aspen , but to leave with an extraordinary winter experience.

