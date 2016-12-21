Kate Hudson rocks large furry hat as she goes shopping for children's clothes in Aspen
The 37-year-old actress rocked a large furry hat as she rifled through shelves and shelves of children's clothing in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday after spending time with family and friends. Her five-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy was apparently with her at the celebrity hot spot children's store, Lil' Boogie's.
