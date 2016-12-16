John Denver's old Aspen-area home sells for $2.75 million
The new owners of the Aspen-area home originally owned by John Denver have no plans to raze and replace it with a new one. That's according to Jim Bineau, who along with his wife, Anita, represented the buyers of the home.
