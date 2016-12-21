How likely is a white Christmas?

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Earth & Sky

This map at shows the historic probability of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground in the Lower 48 states on December 25. Dark gray shows places where the probability is less than 10%, while white shows probabilities greater than 90%. Image via NOAA For those of you dreaming of a white Christmas, here's a map that shows which places in the contiguous United States have the best chance of having a snowy holiday this year, based on 30 years of climate records from NOAA.

