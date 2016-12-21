From ski slopes to sunny beaches, how celebs have spent this winter away from Britain
Holly Willoughby , 35, showed off her winter warmers while on a skiing break with her family, while Heidi Klum, 43, took her brood to the slopes in Aspen, Colorado. David Furnish, 54, snuggled up with his son, Zachary, who celebrated his sixth birthday during their ski break in Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Obsession
|66
|El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13)
|Apr '16
|Janus
|2
|James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC