EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Are Heating Up, Source Says: ...

A source close to Carey tells ET that the singer's budding romance with her backup dancer -- which began after she split from fiance James Packer back in October and has been documented on her E! reality series, Mariah's World -- is quickly becoming the real deal. "She's into him now," the source says, adding that Tanaka will be Carey's "New Year's kiss" after she performs in New York City on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Saturday.

