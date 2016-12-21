Eight Things That Make Aspen Residents Really, Really Mad
Officially, Aspen sits in Colorado's Pitkin County, but in actuality, it sits in a little reality of its own creation, where modest homes go for pornographically immodest prices, where celebrities live but tend not to be seen, where money flows like melting snow but definitely doesn't trickle down to the person waiting on your table or pouring your beer. Aspen does not fit into Colorado, not really.
