Douchebag Michael Torres' Weapon of Choice: Bloody Snowballs

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Denver Westword

Torres, 46, was busted in Aspen on suspicion of harassment, domestic violence and violating a protection order for repeatedly hurling the projectiles at his girlfriend's window early yesterday morning. And to add that special touch of creepiness that distinguishes Schmuck of the Week honorees like him, the icy mounds were soaked with blood - presumably his, although there are no DNA test results yet to prove it.

