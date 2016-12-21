Colorado hotels compete to be in Hunter S. Thompson movie
Hotels in southwest Colorado are competing to be featured in a new movie about gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson that will be filmed next summer. The Durango Herald reports that five hotels in Durango, Silverton and Telluride are being considered for the movie "Freak Power."
