Bobby Kennedy III to Shoot Hunter S. Thompson Movie in Colorado

This morning, the board of directors for Colorado's Economic Development Commission approved a rebate of $300,000 for Freak Power , a movie about writer Hunter S. Thompson's gonzo 1970 run for sheriff of Pitkin County to be written and directed by Bobby Kennedy III, grandson of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy. Kennedy, who splits his residency between Aspen and Los Angeles, was at the board's meeting in the company of Colorado Film Commissioner Donald Zuckerman , who recently spoke at length to Westword on the topic of how Colorado can stop losing movies to other states , and several members of the film office's staff.

