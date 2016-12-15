Bobby Kennedy III lands $300K to shoot Hunter S. Thompson movie in Colorado

Bobby Kennedy III charmed Colorado's Economic Development Commission in a private meeting on Thursday enough to win $300,000 in rebates for "Freak Power," his movie about Hunter S. Thompson that will be filmed next summer in Colorado. The 32-year-old, who lives equally in Aspen and Los Angeles, is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As his directorial debut, "Freak Power" will trace the true story of Thompson's run to be elected Pitkin County Sheriff in 1970.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.