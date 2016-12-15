Bobby Kennedy III lands $300K to shoot Hunter S. Thompson movie in Colorado
Bobby Kennedy III charmed Colorado's Economic Development Commission in a private meeting on Thursday enough to win $300,000 in rebates for "Freak Power," his movie about Hunter S. Thompson that will be filmed next summer in Colorado. The 32-year-old, who lives equally in Aspen and Los Angeles, is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As his directorial debut, "Freak Power" will trace the true story of Thompson's run to be elected Pitkin County Sheriff in 1970.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 5
|Clyde
|2
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto...
|Jul '16
|Obsession
|66
|El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13)
|Apr '16
|Janus
|2
|James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC