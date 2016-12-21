Bobby Kennedy III lands $300,000 to shoot movie in Colorado
Bobby Kennedy III poses for a photo on Thursday, Dec. 15 after winning a $300,000 rebate to shoot his film "Freak Power," about Hunter S. Thompson's run for sheriff in Aspen, in Colorado. Bobby Kennedy III charmed Colorado's Economic Development Commission in a private meeting on Thursday enough to win $300,000 in rebates for "Freak Power," his movie about Hunter S. Thompson that will be filmed next summer in Colorado.
