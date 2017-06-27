Will D-Day fade into history when the...

Will D-Day fade into history when the last World War II veteran is gone?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Plain Dealer

Today is the 73rd anniversary of that June 6, 1944, invasion of France that saw one of the largest forces ever assembled for battle on land, sea and air. Some 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops attacked German defenders along a 50-mile stretch of heavily defended Normandy coastline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniel Gonzalez 4 hr I no 2
Hamlin Drive Jun 22 Anonymous 2
Looking for a small storefront (Apr '16) Jun 18 Visitor 4
Priscilla Reyes Jun 7 On her side 1
Disgusted Jun 7 On her side 1
Poor White Turkey May 30 ZUGZWANG 2
Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10) May '17 Sofie56 56
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,357 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC