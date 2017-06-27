Will D-Day fade into history when the last World War II veteran is gone?
Today is the 73rd anniversary of that June 6, 1944, invasion of France that saw one of the largest forces ever assembled for battle on land, sea and air. Some 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops attacked German defenders along a 50-mile stretch of heavily defended Normandy coastline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniel Gonzalez
|4 hr
|I no
|2
|Hamlin Drive
|Jun 22
|Anonymous
|2
|Looking for a small storefront (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|Visitor
|4
|Priscilla Reyes
|Jun 7
|On her side
|1
|Disgusted
|Jun 7
|On her side
|1
|Poor White Turkey
|May 30
|ZUGZWANG
|2
|Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10)
|May '17
|Sofie56
|56
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC