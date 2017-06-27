Trade Secrets May Retain Protections ...

Trade Secrets May Retain Protections Despite Disclosure to Single Competitor

Friday Jun 9

The Ninth Circuit recently held in United States v. Liew that it was not plain error for the district court not to instruct the jury that disclosure "'to even a single recipient who is not legally bound to maintain [a trade secret's] secrecy' destroys trade secret protection."

