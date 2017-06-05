Police fight illegal liquor, car theft
Police raided six speakeasies, obtained evidence and confiscated enough wet goods to incriminate each of the six men arrested as proprietors, they said. Among the men taken in the raids were second offenders who would probably be given the limit, $200 and costs, for selling liquor in dry territory.
