Mother of murder victim commits suicide

The mother of a 13-year-old girl, who police say was kidnapped and murdered May 11 by a family acquaintance, committed suicide Sunday night. Deanna Zdanczewski, 41, of Ashtabula, was found at about 8:15 p.m. in her Lake Avenue home, according to Ashtabula police reports and the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.

