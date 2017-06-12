Mother of murder victim commits suicide
The mother of a 13-year-old girl, who police say was kidnapped and murdered May 11 by a family acquaintance, committed suicide Sunday night. Deanna Zdanczewski, 41, of Ashtabula, was found at about 8:15 p.m. in her Lake Avenue home, according to Ashtabula police reports and the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.
