Former Ashtabula County sheriff's dep...

Former Ashtabula County sheriff's deputy found guilty in beating of man

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Cleveland.com

A former Ashtabula County sheriff's deputy was found guilty Wednesday on several charges for beating a man following a chase last year. records for punching Edward Dirrigl in the face following a high-speed chase on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Faulkerson ' HE WILL MAKE THEM PAY' Jul 2 Mr James_Rimmer 3
Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10) Jun 29 22 year chef 57
Daniel Gonzalez Jun 28 I no 2
Hamlin Drive Jun 22 Anonymous 2
Looking for a small storefront (Apr '16) Jun 18 Visitor 4
Priscilla Reyes Jun 7 On her side 1
Disgusted Jun 7 On her side 1
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC