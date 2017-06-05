Ashtabula officer shoots armed man wh...

Ashtabula officer shoots armed man while investigating home invasion, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Cleveland.com

The man was holding a gun, and officers ordered him to drop it before the officer opened fire just after 5 a.m. at a home on West 38th Street near Lake Avenue, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert D. Stell said in a news release. The officer is on paid administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation reviews the shooting, the release says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barb Campbell. (Lupyon) 1 hr April sherbeyn 25
Poor White Turkey May 30 ZUGZWANG 2
Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10) May 19 Sofie56 56
ponchos on the border! (Aug '15) May 17 Cowboy 3
china west May 17 Bluce Ree 2
Beware of deaf mute May 14 Concerned 1
Daniel Gonzalez May 7 Rosalee 1
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC