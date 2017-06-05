Ashtabula officer shoots armed man while investigating home invasion, police say
The man was holding a gun, and officers ordered him to drop it before the officer opened fire just after 5 a.m. at a home on West 38th Street near Lake Avenue, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert D. Stell said in a news release. The officer is on paid administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation reviews the shooting, the release says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barb Campbell. (Lupyon)
|1 hr
|April sherbeyn
|25
|Poor White Turkey
|May 30
|ZUGZWANG
|2
|Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10)
|May 19
|Sofie56
|56
|ponchos on the border! (Aug '15)
|May 17
|Cowboy
|3
|china west
|May 17
|Bluce Ree
|2
|Beware of deaf mute
|May 14
|Concerned
|1
|Daniel Gonzalez
|May 7
|Rosalee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC