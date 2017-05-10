Trumbull Ashtabula Drug Task Force officially replaces commander
The coalition of law enforcement agencies leading the war on drugs in Trumbull and Ashtabula Counties officially has a new leader. The meeting was called after Ashtabula County Commissioners objected after they say Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe failed to consult with partners in Ashtabula before announcing that he was replacing Orr with Tony Villanueva.
