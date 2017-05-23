South Range shifts athletic course

Fresh off the final games of the defunct Inter-Tri County League, South Range got yet another opportunity for league membership when disgruntled members of the All-American Conference came calling. The South Range Board of Education voted 4-1 on Tuesday to join Girard, Niles, Poland, Ashtabula Jefferson, Struthers, Hubbard and Lakeview in what will be called the North East Eight Athletic League.

