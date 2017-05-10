Sharon Police shut down portion of freeway for evidence search

Sharon Police closed a section of the Shenango Valley Freeway Thursday night as they searced for evidence related to a kidnapping out of Ashtabula. Chief Gerald Smith said that this is the same area where earlier Thursday afternoon, officers caught a fugitive out of Ashtabula wanted for involvement in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.