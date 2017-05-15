Pinot Trail Launching Special Event in Northeast Ohio June 1-July 15, 2017

Great wine regions around the world are typically renowned for a single [or perhaps two] famous grapes or for their strictly controlled blends: Napa, California: Cabernet, Bordeaux district in France: great reds; Australia: Syrah; Argentina: Melbec; Champagne district in France: sparkling whites; Washington State: Rieslings and great reds, Long Island, New York: Merlot, Finger Lakes, New York and Traverse City, Michigan: Riesling, Austria: Greuner Veltliner, Oregon: Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir. The amazing fact is that there are two narrow strips of geography which provide in the Northern and Southern hemispheres, general climactic conditions to grow great Pinots.

