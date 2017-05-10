PHOTOS: Fans at The Q before Cavs face Raptors

Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 12:39PM EDT expiring May 2 at 7:00PM EDT in effect for: Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble, Tuscarawas Flood Warning issued May 2 at 11:44AM EDT expiring May 3 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Trumbull Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 10:07AM EDT expiring May 2 at ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsNet5.