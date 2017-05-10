National Weather Service issues torna...

National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Ashtabula, Mahoning, Trumbull counties

Monday May 1 Read more: Cleveland.com

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a tornado watch for Ashtabula, Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Northeast Ohio through 7 p.m. this evening. A tornado watch means the environment is conducive to forming tornadoes, yet a tornado is not currently on the ground or immediately imminent.

