National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Ashtabula, Mahoning, Trumbull counties
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a tornado watch for Ashtabula, Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Northeast Ohio through 7 p.m. this evening. A tornado watch means the environment is conducive to forming tornadoes, yet a tornado is not currently on the ground or immediately imminent.
