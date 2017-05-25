Meeting held to iron out future of area drug task force
Commissioners from Trumbull and Ashtabula counties sat down with the Trumbull County sheriff to hash out concerns and possible plans for moving forward together. Commissioners from Ashtabula made a request to review the financial benefits that come with keeping TAG in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
