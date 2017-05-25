Meeting held to iron out future of ar...

Meeting held to iron out future of area drug task force

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Commissioners from Trumbull and Ashtabula counties sat down with the Trumbull County sheriff to hash out concerns and possible plans for moving forward together. Commissioners from Ashtabula made a request to review the financial benefits that come with keeping TAG in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barb Campbell. (Lupyon) Wed Anonymous 2
Poor White Turkey May 22 Chef Tell 1
Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10) May 19 Sofie56 56
ponchos on the border! (Aug '15) May 17 Cowboy 3
china west May 17 Bluce Ree 2
Beware of deaf mute May 14 Concerned 1
Daniel Gonzalez May 7 Rosalee 1
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC