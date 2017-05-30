'It's for the cause, not for the appl...

'It's for the cause, not for the applause'

Thursday May 25 Read more: American Legion Magazine

When recent medical complications cost Korean War veteran Bob Young his leg, the bed-ridden veteran and his wife needed a ramp built to get in and out of their house easier. And as it has done multiple times this year, American Legion Riders Chapter 103 in Ashtabula, Ohio, stepped up.

