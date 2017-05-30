'It's for the cause, not for the applause'
When recent medical complications cost Korean War veteran Bob Young his leg, the bed-ridden veteran and his wife needed a ramp built to get in and out of their house easier. And as it has done multiple times this year, American Legion Riders Chapter 103 in Ashtabula, Ohio, stepped up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barb Campbell. (Lupyon)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|8
|Poor White Turkey
|May 30
|ZUGZWANG
|2
|Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10)
|May 19
|Sofie56
|56
|ponchos on the border! (Aug '15)
|May 17
|Cowboy
|3
|china west
|May 17
|Bluce Ree
|2
|Beware of deaf mute
|May 14
|Concerned
|1
|Daniel Gonzalez
|May 7
|Rosalee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC