Drug task force to remain intact

Friday May 26 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

A joint drug task force between Trumbull and Ashtabula counties will remain intact now that Ashtabula County commissioners decided to walk back a notice of intent to secede from the alliance. Commissioners in the county directly north of Trumbull voted 2-1 on Thursday to rescind their April 25 notice to terminate the agreement that formed the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force.

