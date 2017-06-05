Drug task force to remain intact

A joint drug task force between Trumbull and Ashtabula counties will remain intact now that Ashtabula County commissioners decided to walk back a notice of intent to secede from the alliance. Commissioners in the county directly north of Trumbull voted 2-1 on Thursday to rescind their April 25 notice to terminate the agreement that formed the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force.

