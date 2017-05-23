Body that of missing teen

Friday May 19 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

The young female's body found late May 11 in Saybrook Township was identified Thursday as 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office. Police believed it was the 13-year-old, but were waiting for DNA confirmation, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.

