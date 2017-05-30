Ashtabula-County 26 mins ago 11:15 p....

Ashtabula-County 26 mins ago 11:15 p.m.Did drug debt lead to murder of Ashtabula teen?

John Richard Bove, 46, accused of killing a teen in Ashtabula, Ohio, is escorted by a Mercer County Sheriff's deputy and a member of the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team to an armored truck to take him back to Mercer County Jail ASHTABULA - New reporting out of Ashtabula sheds new light on the motive behind the murder of a 13-year old girl earlier this month. According to an affidavit filed in the case against John Bove, who is accused of killing Kara Zdanczewski and leaving her body in a Saybrook Township field, the murder was retribution for a drug money not paid.

