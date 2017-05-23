Ashtabula-County 23 mins ago 4:28 p.m.Four now arrested, charged in...

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- According to the City of Ashtabula's Solicitor, four people have now been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Kara Zdancziewski, 13 , a student at Lakeside Junior High School - Malachi D. Schultz, 20, of Ashtabula charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence; now in the Ashtabula City Jail; and - Stanley Wilfong III, 56, of Ashtabula charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence; now in the Ashtabula City Jail. Debra Bove has waived a preliminary hearing and her case will be presented to the Ashtabula County Grand Jury by Ashtabula County Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci within 60 days, according to a news release.

