Ohio sheriff: Deputies killed man who aimed rifle at them

A northeast Ohio sheriff says two deputies responding to a report about a man threatening to hurt himself and others fatally shot the man when he pointed a rifle at officers. The Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson says a Saturday afternoon call from the man's sister sent authorities to a home in Colebrook Township, roughly 50 miles east of Cleveland.

