Ohio sheriff: Deputies killed man who aimed rifle at them
A northeast Ohio sheriff says two deputies responding to a report about a man threatening to hurt himself and others fatally shot the man when he pointed a rifle at officers. The Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson says a Saturday afternoon call from the man's sister sent authorities to a home in Colebrook Township, roughly 50 miles east of Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Apr 13
|Scoobie
|12
|Amazing auto works
|Apr 8
|Karen
|1
|orgy
|Apr 3
|beto
|1
|Crystal Lara (Jan '16)
|Mar 27
|Trom
|3
|Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|mamby shaker
|7
|Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Greatful Friend
|54
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan '17
|Judge babe
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC