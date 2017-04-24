Leading pro-Trump group buys TV ads in Rep. Dave Joyce's district
An advocacy organization run by former top campaign aides to President Donald Trump has reserved a round of cable TV ads set to run next week in U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce's Cleveland-area district, according to three Republican sources who track political advertising in Ohio. The ads are scheduled to air between April 17-23 on cable channels for Spectrum and U-Verse customers within targeted areas of the district, which as a whole includes Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties, as well as portions of Cuyahoga, Portage, Trumbull and Summit counties.
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Apr 13
|Scoobie
|12
|Amazing auto works
|Apr 8
|Karen
|1
|orgy
|Apr 3
|beto
|1
|Crystal Lara (Jan '16)
|Mar 27
|Trom
|3
|Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|mamby shaker
|7
|Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Greatful Friend
|54
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan '17
|Judge babe
|12
