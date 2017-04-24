Leading pro-Trump group buys TV ads in Rep. Dave Joyce's district

An advocacy organization run by former top campaign aides to President Donald Trump has reserved a round of cable TV ads set to run next week in U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce's Cleveland-area district, according to three Republican sources who track political advertising in Ohio. The ads are scheduled to air between April 17-23 on cable channels for Spectrum and U-Verse customers within targeted areas of the district, which as a whole includes Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties, as well as portions of Cuyahoga, Portage, Trumbull and Summit counties.

