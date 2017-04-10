July set as target to raze Front Street structures: Around The Town
U.S. Bank is expected to move from its present location at 118 Front St., to a temporary location at 56 Front St. between Cornerstone Brewery and Sweet Mango on the Berea Triangle. A rea residents, particularly those who patronize the U.S. Bank branch on Front Street in Berea and the adjacent China House and Papa John's Pizza may be wondering when those businesses will be moving to make way for a new four-story building on those two sites.
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Apr 13
|Scoobie
|12
|Amazing auto works
|Apr 8
|Karen
|1
|orgy
|Apr 3
|beto
|1
|Crystal Lara (Jan '16)
|Mar 27
|Trom
|3
|Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|mamby shaker
|7
|Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Greatful Friend
|54
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan '17
|Judge babe
|12
