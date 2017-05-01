I-271 construction zone crash sends 2...

I-271 construction zone crash sends 2 drivers to hospital: Pepper Pike police blotter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Cleveland.com

Car crash with injuries, I-271: An accident in an I-271 construction zone sent both drivers to Hillcrest Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries shortly before 10 p.m. on April 26. A South Euclid woman, 20, was stopped in the left local northbound lane where her 2016 Kia was rear-ended by an Ashtabula woman, 40, driving a 2005 Honda Civic. Speed at impact was estimated at 35 mph, causing at least one airbag to deploy and disabling damage to both cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho... Apr 13 Scoobie 12
Amazing auto works Apr 8 Karen 1
orgy Apr 3 beto 1
Crystal Lara (Jan '16) Mar '17 Trom 3
News Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09) Feb '17 mamby shaker 7
News Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07) Feb '17 Greatful Friend 54
about babe's breath during my interview Jan '17 Judge babe 12
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,852 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC