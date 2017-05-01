I-271 construction zone crash sends 2 drivers to hospital: Pepper Pike police blotter

Car crash with injuries, I-271: An accident in an I-271 construction zone sent both drivers to Hillcrest Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries shortly before 10 p.m. on April 26. A South Euclid woman, 20, was stopped in the left local northbound lane where her 2016 Kia was rear-ended by an Ashtabula woman, 40, driving a 2005 Honda Civic. Speed at impact was estimated at 35 mph, causing at least one airbag to deploy and disabling damage to both cars.

