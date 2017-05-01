I-271 construction zone crash sends 2 drivers to hospital: Pepper Pike police blotter
Car crash with injuries, I-271: An accident in an I-271 construction zone sent both drivers to Hillcrest Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries shortly before 10 p.m. on April 26. A South Euclid woman, 20, was stopped in the left local northbound lane where her 2016 Kia was rear-ended by an Ashtabula woman, 40, driving a 2005 Honda Civic. Speed at impact was estimated at 35 mph, causing at least one airbag to deploy and disabling damage to both cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Apr 13
|Scoobie
|12
|Amazing auto works
|Apr 8
|Karen
|1
|orgy
|Apr 3
|beto
|1
|Crystal Lara (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Trom
|3
|Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|mamby shaker
|7
|Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Greatful Friend
|54
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan '17
|Judge babe
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC