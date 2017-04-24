Ashtabula County leaves Trumbull Ashtabula drug task force

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe last week announced new leadership and tactics to tackle the endless growth of the sometimes deadly opiate epidemic. Now the group of law enforcement officers tasked with that mission will also be looking for a new name, now that Ashtabula County has announced it is dropping from the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.