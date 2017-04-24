Ashtabula County leaves Trumbull Ashtabula drug task force
Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe last week announced new leadership and tactics to tackle the endless growth of the sometimes deadly opiate epidemic. Now the group of law enforcement officers tasked with that mission will also be looking for a new name, now that Ashtabula County has announced it is dropping from the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Apr 13
|Scoobie
|12
|Amazing auto works
|Apr 8
|Karen
|1
|orgy
|Apr 3
|beto
|1
|Crystal Lara (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Trom
|3
|Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|mamby shaker
|7
|Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Greatful Friend
|54
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan '17
|Judge babe
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC