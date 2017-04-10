Woman admitted to series of burglarie...

Woman admitted to series of burglaries at Amish homes, Geauga County Sheriff's Office says

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Cleveland.com

A Montville Township woman told investigators that she burglarized a series of Amish homes in Northeast Ohio, sheriff's deputies said. Lisa A. Bishop, 39, is charged with burglary in a pair of break-ins that happened Friday in Parkman Township, according to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

