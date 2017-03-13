Senate considers Ohio native Robert Lighthizer as Trump's top trade official
But on Tuesday, Brown pledged to back attorney Robert Lighthizer - an Ashtabula native nominated to serve as Trump's U.S. Trade Representative - who promises an "America first" trade policy and vigorous trade law enforcement. In fact, just about everyone at the Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing said they'd support Lighthizer, 69. Brown called him "eminently qualified for the job," with a long history for fighting on behalf of American manufacturers and defending U.S. steel makers against unfair competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Mar 11
|guest
|9
|Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|mamby shaker
|7
|Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Greatful Friend
|54
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan '17
|Judge babe
|12
|Barb Campbell. (Lupyon)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p...
|Dec '16
|KSK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC