Senate considers Ohio native Robert Lighthizer as Trump's top trade official

Tuesday Mar 14

But on Tuesday, Brown pledged to back attorney Robert Lighthizer - an Ashtabula native nominated to serve as Trump's U.S. Trade Representative - who promises an "America first" trade policy and vigorous trade law enforcement. In fact, just about everyone at the Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing said they'd support Lighthizer, 69. Brown called him "eminently qualified for the job," with a long history for fighting on behalf of American manufacturers and defending U.S. steel makers against unfair competition.

