PUCO approves the upgrades of rail cr...

PUCO approves the upgrades of rail crossings in Allen, Ashtabula, Crawford counties

1 hr ago

COLUMBUS, OHIO The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio today approved construction authorization from the Ohio Rail Development Commission directing Chicago, Ft. Wayne, & Eastern Railroad and Norfolk Southern Railway Company to make the following improvements at rail crossings in Allen, Ashtabula and Crawford counties.

