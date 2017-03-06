North Bloomfield man sentenced for me...

North Bloomfield man sentenced for meth lab

Thursday Mar 2

A North Bloomfield man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after being convicted of operating a methamphetamine lab in Hartford. James Shaver III, 33, 8829 state Route 45, pleaded guilty to charges of illegal manufacture of drugs and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

