North Bloomfield man sentenced for meth lab
A North Bloomfield man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after being convicted of operating a methamphetamine lab in Hartford. James Shaver III, 33, 8829 state Route 45, pleaded guilty to charges of illegal manufacture of drugs and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Feb 27
|Spider2
|8
|Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|mamby shaker
|7
|Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07)
|Feb 12
|Greatful Friend
|54
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan '17
|Judge babe
|12
|Barb Campbell. (Lupyon)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p...
|Dec '16
|KSK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC