News 15 mins ago 11:02 p.m.AMBER Alert out of Ashtabula County canceled, suspect, child located
Police say the abduction happened at 3404 Lake Avenue in Ashtabula at Apartment 20 at 7:05 on Saturday evening. The missing child, Omar, is a white male and weighs 26 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|orgy
|Apr 3
|beto
|1
|Crystal Lara (Jan '16)
|Mar 27
|Trom
|3
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Mar 11
|guest
|9
|Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|mamby shaker
|7
|Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Greatful Friend
|54
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan '17
|Judge babe
|12
|Barb Campbell. (Lupyon)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC