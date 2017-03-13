Multiple inches of snow returning, frigid temperatures: Akron weather forecast Monday, Mar. 13
It's almost Monday, Akron, and you're going to be greeted with some major snow. Chances start in the early afternoon, but increase as the day progresses, lasting through the night into Tuesday and even Wednesday.
