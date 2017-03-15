More than 29,000 Walmart associates i...

More than 29,000 Walmart associates in Ohio receive share of $157...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Walmart has announced that more than 850,000 Walmart associates in the U.S., including 4,400 in Northeastern Ohio, and more than 29,000 across the state, have received a share of more than $157 million in cash bonuses based on their stores' performance in the fourth quarter. Walmart associates can earn quarterly bonuses based on the performance of their store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho... Mar 11 guest 9
News Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09) Feb 20 mamby shaker 7
News Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07) Feb '17 Greatful Friend 54
about babe's breath during my interview Jan '17 Judge babe 12
Barb Campbell. (Lupyon) Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove... Jan '17 They cannot kill ... 1
News Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p... Dec '16 KSK 1
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Wildfires
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC