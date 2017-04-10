Maksim Chmerkovskiy Snaps Selfie Ahea...

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Snaps Selfie Ahead of Surgery: 'Gettin' Unbroken'

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a selfie on Wednesday night from a hospital bed in Ashtabula, Ohio, where he was dressed in a surgical gown and had an IV infusion on his hand. "Gettin' un-broken," he captioned the photo, along with the hashtag #SeedsOrthopaedics.

