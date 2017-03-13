Greater Cleveland comic book fans seek alternatives to large conventions like Wizard World
Comic book fans have for years complained that the conventions once dedicated to their interests are now dominated by pop culture personalities and movie stars. The same can be said of this year's Wizard World Comic Con in Cleveland, which starts Friday and is headlined by Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, a rock star with a tenuous connection to comics.
