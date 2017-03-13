Former Rep. Betty Sutton to run for governor50 mins ago

Former Rep. Betty Sutton to run for g...

CLEVELAND - Former Congresswoman Betty Sutton is getting back into the political arena in announcing on her website she will seek the Democratic Party nomination for Ohio Governor in 2018.

